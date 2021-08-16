Nice to begin new chapter after covid, says librarian

THE library in Wargrave has re-opened after being closed for nearly 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors returned on July 19 and were welcomed by librarian Ros Fernley, who has worked at the site since 2008.

The library closed in March last year as staff were needed to run larger sites in Wokingham borough, while also working around covid restrictions.

Mrs Fernley, who lives in Loddon Drive, said: “Wargrave Library is a very special place for me, so I am very pleased to think we may be close to getting back to normal.

“It was a shame we had to close, but at that time I felt relieved to feel the council took measures to ensure everybody’s safety. Smaller libraries were harder to open because of restricted space for social distancing.

“It has felt like a very strange period of time and I think most people have had a bit of a rollercoaster ride in terms of their emotions and mental health. I felt very lucky to have been employed for the whole period.

“I think it will take time for everyone to regain their confidence again. It would be a great shame to lose these people that have been very careful about shielding because they felt nervous about using the library, so all libraries are operating as safely as possible.

“My library neighbours really missed having people visiting the library, but during this time the village has gained two coffee shops and a couple of barbers, so Wargrave is on the up in every sense.”

Libraries in Woodley, Earley and Wokingham, which are also run by the borough council, were open at various times during the pandemic depending on lockdown measures.

From the beginning of this year, all three libraries were running a click and collect service.

During the pandemic, staff have also been required to quarantine books, increase cleaning and restrict the numbers of customers.

Visitors to the library in Wargrave are being encouraged to wear face masks, sanitise regularly and keep their distance from others.

There is no limit on the number of people allowed at any given time.

Mrs Fernley said it has been “a real privilege” to have worked at the library for more than a decade. She added: “There are not many places where you meet the whole family.

“It really is so good to be back and seeing so many of our regulars making a beeline for the library. We’ve had lots of lovely comments from all our visitors and they have been delighted to be met with a library brimming with a great selection of new books.

“Some families from Wargrave visited Woodley while we were closed. Customers were still able to access our e-book services and we also had a range of virtual events, including children’s storytime and rhymetimes.”

Mrs Fernley also feels reading has played a key role in improving people’s wellbeing over the last 18 months.

She said: “The children that had all their lessons via a screen were probably very pleased to have a break to read a book.

“Residents that use the library tend to be book lovers, so they often have plenty to read at home, although some of our more mature readers reported that they were pretty fed up with re-reading their own books and very relieved to have the library open again.”

Wargrave Library is open from 2pm to 5pm on Monday and Friday, from 9.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on Wednesday and 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday.