Woman guilty of assault

Monday, 23 August 2021
A WOMAN from Wargrave has been convicted of assaulting a man.
Natasha George, 34, of Victoria Road, denied the offence, which happened in the village in January, but was found guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
She was given a conditional discharge and made the subject of a restraining order, which prohibits her from contacting the victim for a year. She was also ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.
