Monday, 23 August 2021

Cafe couple go digital

A CAFE in Wargrave has launched a new website.

H’artisan Speciality Coffee opened in High Sreet in January and is run by parish councillor Nick Hart and his wife Sarah.

The website has a copy of the menu, details of how to find H’artsian, a history of Wargrave and an “our story” section in which the couple explain why they wanted to open H’artisan.

They say: “Wargrave has a uniquely close-knit community and it is a truly great place to live, work, relax, bring up families and of course to enjoy the wonderful River Thames.

“We truly believe that the future of the high street lies in the past.

“This is now even clearer following the pandemic and we hope that communities will support local businesses in this new normal.”

