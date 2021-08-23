Neighbours lose fight to stop bungalow makeover

A MAN has been given permission to extend a bungalow in Wargrave despite opposition from neighbours.

Laurence Manning plans to move into the property in East View Road with his family, having relocated from Henley.

They are currently renting a house in Victoria Road while work is being carried out at the bungalow.

Mr Manning, who is a commercial manager for developer Runnymede Homes, said: “We saw an opportunity to turn what was a semi-derelict bungalow into a decent-sized family home.

“We want it to be a nice place to live and we have lots of friends in the village.”

Earlier this year, he received prior approval permission from Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, to build a single-storey extension at the back of the property.

This will involve removing the conservatory and adding an extra storey in order to create two new bedrooms in addition to the three existing ones.

There will also be three new parking spaces either side of the front garden.

Now a second application to “ratify and improve” the earlier proposal has been granted consent as well. Wargrave Parish Council objected, saying the larger property would be overdevelopment, out of keeping with the street scene and result in a loss of light and privacy for neighbours.

Neighbours complained that building work was already taking place and causing a disturbance.

Roger Evans, who also lives in East View Road, said his driveway had been blocked and he was worried that the problem would now become worse.

Mr Evans, who has a heart condition, said: “The application says work hasn’t begun, when it has.

“The noise level and the dust coming across the gardens has already meant that I was not able to spend time in my garden and I had to close my windows on a hot day.

“This is not good for my health as it is triggering my breathing difficulties with all the dust.

“It is a huge overdevelopment of the existing bungalow. It is not in keeping with the rest of the road and it will stick out like a sore thumb. This will drive down the value of other homes, including mine.”

Peter Delaney, who also lives in East View Road, described the plans as “utterly unacceptable” and “grossly excessive”.

He said: “How any reasonable person could reach the decision that Wokingham Borough Council has done without considering the unanimous strong objections by residents and the parish council and the devastating impact on the neighbours utterly defies comprehension.”

Maryrose Whitington, another neighbour, said: “Lorries are parking on the double yellow lines and blocking the road at the time that the pre-school children are arriving.

“This proposed building demonstrates a huge overdevelopment of the existing bungalow. It will nearly treble the existing living space.

“It will also be much higher than the existing property. It is not at all in keeping with the rest of the houses in the road.

“The bungalows are built quite close together and I think this will only make the new-build stand out more in a negative way.”

Rachel Woodlock said the new property would be too big for the site.

“[It] will cast shadows on the bungalow next door and ruin the garden they so love,” she said.

“The new house will be taller than those next to it [and] ruin the house line aesthetics of the street.”

She added that drivers already parked their cars dangerously and “willy nilly” along the road.

Mr Manning said the council granted prior approval but then said it shouldn’t have, so he wanted the decision ratified and submitted the second application for full planning permission, which was supported by planning officer Mark Croucher.

Mr Croucher said the larger house would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the area.

He said: “The proposed pitched roof will create a balanced roof form, which will be similar in appearance with [neighbours’].

“It is not considered that the increase in height of approximately 3m would be detrimentally jarring to the street scene.

“East View Road is characterised by a variety of single-storey bungalows and two-storey dwellings, all comprised of multiple architectural styles.

“The roof will be designed as one unified, pitched style and this will be appropriate in relation to character of the area.

“Multiple comments from neighbouring residents outlined that the development was representative of overdevelopment. The proposal does represent a increase in size, form and footprint.

“However, in comparison with similar-sized dwellings of the road and the large plot size of the application site, the proposal will not be synonymous with overdevelopment. There will be no detrimental overlooking to neighbouring properties.

“In regard to overbearing, due to the separation distances between the site boundaries, there are no concerns with regards to the raising of the roof.

“A representation letter from a neighbouring resident raised a concern regarding the loss of a view. There is no right to a view in planning policy.”

The council granted permission on several conditions, including:

• Before the construction of the extension begins, samples and details of the materials used for external surfaces must be approved by the council.

• Parking must be established and vehicle access from the road needs to be widened for highway safety.

• A separate application must be made for construction of the access.

Mr Manning added: “The plot itself was completely overgrown. The neighbours may like living next to a forest but it was virtually uninhabitable — it was quite grim and needed rescuing. I work in the industry and will do my best to keep it looking nice and in keeping.”

Meanwhile, a bid to create a new access for a house in Tag Lane has been turned down.

Wokingham Borough Council said the proposal by Christian Martin would create an “incongruous and uncharacteristic form of development” that would “significantly encroach” into the open countryside.

The property is currently accessed from Tag Lane but Mr Martin wanted to have a new access from Blakes Road with entrance gates.

The council said: “By virtue of expanse of hardstanding, along with the design and scale of the entrance gates with piers and railings, the proposalwould introduce an incongruous and obtrusive feature, which would have a stark, urbanising effect to the detriment of the visual landscape and rural character of the area.”