Bonus token

Monday, 30 August 2021

A CHARITY caring for children and young people with special needs is to receive funding from a supermarket chain.

Camp Mohawk, in Highfield Lane, Wargrave, has been chosen for Tesco’s community grant scheme.

Customers who visit its shops in Henley, Twyford and Woodley can put a token into a box, which will dictate how much the charity receives. Voting closes on September 30.

