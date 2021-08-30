Nursery open

A GROUP for mothers and young children in Wargrave will restart next week.

Butterflies meets at the St Mary’s Centre on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 11am. It is suitable for babies, toddlers and children of pre-school age.

After breakfast, parents have the chance to go for a discussion in the Hannen Room while the children are looked after by helpers.

Places are limited to 20 adults and parents are advised to register their interest in advance. Call Camilla Cook on 07939 031542.

The dates for this term are September 1, 15 and 29, October 6 and 20, November 3 and 17 and December 1 and 15.