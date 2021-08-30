Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nursery open

A GROUP for mothers and young children in Wargrave will restart next week.

Butterflies meets at the St Mary’s Centre on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 11am. It is suitable for babies, toddlers and children of pre-school age.

After breakfast, parents have the chance to go for a discussion in the Hannen Room while the children are looked after by helpers.

Places are limited to 20 adults and parents are advised to register their interest in advance. Call Camilla Cook on 07939 031542.

The dates for this term are September 1, 15 and 29, October 6 and 20, November 3 and 17 and December 1 and 15.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33