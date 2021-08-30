Fly-tipper fined £400

A MAN who dumped 15 bags of rubbish in Wargrave has been fined £400.

The builder’s waste was fly-tipped in Kentons Lane.

This was reported to Wokingham Borough Council, whose enforcement officers found an address inside a cardboard box in one of the rubbish bags.

From this they were able to trace the offender from Reading and issued him with a fixed penalty notice.

Councillor Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities, said: “The council has been ramping up its efforts against illegal activity, operating a zero tolerance approach to fly-tippers and unauthorised waste carriers.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those responsible.”