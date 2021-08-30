...but this one’s good

A HOUSE in Wargrave has been honoured by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Loddon Reach in Loddon Drive, which is the home of Professor Anthony Narula and his wife Charlotte, is one of 13 regional winners in the RIBA South Awards.

Designed by John Pardey Architects, the house was built on stilts to protect it from flooding.

The judge said: “Accessed from a long private road, this is familiar territory for John Pardey Architects, who have completed two previous houses nearby.

“It was a stunning summer’s day when I visited, where the shade of the under croft offered a cool repose from the heat.

“The house is an elevated box, eroded between the living and sleeping wings to create a partly covered courtyard space. This is a welcome move given that physical connection to the garden below is difficult and allows the client to be in the landscape and enjoy the stunning setting.”

The design will now be considered for RIBA’s national award, the winner of which will be announced later this year.

John Pardey Architects is based in Lymington and has won many awards. The Hind House, which is also in Wargrave, was shortlisted for the Stephen Lawrence Award for the best new building under £1million in the Stirling Prize 2009.