Clothes call

School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 30 August 2021
THE next Bag 2 School collection in aid of the Robert Piggott infant and junior schools in Wargrave will be on September 21.
Anyone wanting to donate second hand clothes should visit the recreation ground car park from 8.30am to 9am.
Clothes, shoes, hats, bags, scarves, soft toys and linen are all accepted.
30 August 2021
More News:
School supervisor revives campaign for skate park
A CAMPAIGN to build a skate park in Goring has ... [more]
Children flock to village’s first summer play weekend
HUNDREDS of people attended a free children’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say