Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Clothes call

THE next Bag 2 School collection in aid of the Robert Piggott infant and junior schools in Wargrave will be on September 21.

Anyone wanting to donate second hand clothes should visit the recreation ground car park from 8.30am to 9am.

Clothes, shoes, hats, bags, scarves, soft toys and linen are all accepted. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33