£250,000 for traffic technology

SMART traffic technology is to be introduced in Wargrave and Charvil thanks to government funding.

Wokingham Borough Council was awarded £250,000 by the Department for Transport for improvements to traffic lights and crossings.

Some of the money will be used to pay for journey time monitoring devices and real-time CCTV in Wargrave and Charvil.

These will improve the council’s understanding of the road network and enable it to intervene when there is congestion.

Wargrave high street will be upgraded as part of the council’s urban traffic control centre, meaning the council can monitor the air quality and other data.

The council will also retrofit extra-low voltage LED signal heads, replacing the halogen bulbs at traffic signals in both villages. This will help the council to reach its target of net zero carbon by 2030.

Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “We continue to work hard towards our priority of cutting congestion across our borough by making the most of smart technology.

“This funding award recognises the DfT supporting us and acknowledging our plans as innovative and forward thinking.”