Landowner loses bid to improve land access

PLANS to improve an access to make it easier for farm machinery to pass through have been rejected.

Mark Owen-Davies wanted to introduce a reinforced geogrid, a synthetic material used to reinforce the soil, at Hennerton Backwater, off Wargrave Road, Wargrave.

He said this would allow vehicles to move off the road without disrupting traffic and would be safer when moving farm machinery.

Shrubbery and brambles would have been removed from the existing access.

Mr Owen-Davies, who recently inherited the land, also wanted to replace a wooden gate and a wicket gate.

But Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, said the application had failed to prove this would be acceptable in terms of highway safety.

The decision notice says: “The proposed gate and wicket and geogrid would encourage use of a sub-standard access in respect of visibility, which would require the removal of trees and hedgerow within the visibility splays.

“The proposal would not maintain the quality of the environment and would have a detrimental impact on the verdant character and appearance of the area.

“It would result in the loss of trees in a high-quality landscape. The proposal would not retain or enhance the characters and features of the landscape.”

A statement submitted by chartered surveyors Pike, Smith & Kemp on behalf of Mr Owen-Davies says: “The improved access is for agricultural machinery to enter the land easily and safely and enable it to be sensitively restored.”

It says the land would be maintained, as it used to be, enhancing the landscape character.

The statement adds: “The visibility splays plan show that the access is perfectly safe and the trees along the boundary can be maintained, cut and trimmed back to improve visibility if necessary.

“The proposal will provide a much-needed improved access into the land off Wargrave Road, which will allow for the land to be restored more easily and will improve road safety significantly.

“Should this application be refused, the access will be cleared and used nonetheless due to it being lawful and there being no other vehicular access.”

A similar application was submitted in January but then withdrawn after the council indicated that it would not grant permission as the proposed hardstanding would have an adverse impact on the character of the area.

Neighbour Tom Berman opposed the application, said: “This is a green belt agricultural site, which for years had been perfectly well managed without any vehicular access, but the groundworks now proposed would be inappropriate.

“They represent a form of creeping development in the green belt. We rely on our planning authority to prevent Henley and Wargrave village being joined together by ribbon development.”

He said that he had enjoyed a good relationship with the previous owner, Pam Paine, for more than 40 years.