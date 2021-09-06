Public toilets may re-open as visitor numbers grow

THE public toilets in Wargrave could be re-opened after more than a decade.

Wokingham Borough Council closed the facility in School Lane in 2009, along with the toilets in Woodley, Twyford and Wokingham.

The decision, which saved £8,000 a year, was made because all the toilets were often out of use due to repairs. There were also concerns about vandalism and antisocial behaviour.

Now Wargrave Parish Council is investigating the cost of taking over the lease of the village toilet block, which is owned by energy firm SSE, from the borough council.

The idea was suggested by Councillor Nick Hart, who runs the H’artisan Speciality Coffee in High Street, during a council meeting.

He said the village was becoming a more popular destination but he was worried that the lack of public toilets might put visitors off.

He was particularly concerned about the provision for disabled people as there are no disabled toilets at the café, which he runs with his wife Sarah.

Councillor Hart said: “It is primarily for the disabled because we can’t provide it.

“Now that there is an element of vibrancy and a reason to be here, there are more people on Wargrave high street so to provide a toilet facility would be helpful. If it started with the disabled element that would be great.

“I appreciate there are probably complications but in this world of equality, diversity and inclusion, if it was something we could open up and offer to our local community it would be greatly appreciated.

“Even if it is just for the disabled, or for certain hours of the day.”

He said the café was receiving more requests for disabled people to access the building.

Cllr Hart said: “We will do what we can to accommodate people. Because the pavement is very narrow, one of the things we are looking at is buying a bespoke ramp so we can get people in.

“One of the biggest problems is toilets and because of the nature of these old buildings it does make it very difficult.”

The old toilets were open from 8am to 6pm every day. There was one unisex toilet and another for disabled people.

When they closed, the borough council said the Bull and St George & Dragon pubs provided a suitable alternative as both had at least one disabled toilet.

The council operated a scheme, where businesses were offered a cash incentive for opening their toilets to the public.

Other councillors said it was a worthy idea but the costs and legal requirements needed investigating.

Councillor Michael Etwell said: “Bearing in mind it is an old facility, would it meet today’s requirements? I don’t think it would. Disabled regulations have changed a lot in the last decade.” Councillor Graham Howe, who also represents Wargrave on the borough council, said: “The toilets have been closed for a long time and I agree with Nick that we should try to re-open them.

“It is hardly regeneration of the high street but it is important.

“It would be good to have them open to encourage more people to use the high street. It is certainly a hindrance for the disabled people.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges is to contact the borough council to enquire about the lease and the cost of operating the toilets.

A borough council spokesman said: “We have a lease on the toilet building from Southern Electric Board, now SSE, until 2029.

“We will look into this matter further and see if the proposals by the parish council are feasible under our agreement with the company.”

A spokesman for SSE said: “We’re aware of interest in the former water closet part of the site and are in discussions with the council.”

