Choir practice

THE Mustard Seeds club for young families takes ... [more]
Monday, 13 September 2021
WARGRAVE Community Choir is appealing for new members.
The group’s first weekly rehearsal of the new season will be held at Robert Piggott Infant School in Beverley Gardens on Tuesday at 8pm.
For more information, email info@wargrave
communitychoir.co.uk
13 September 2021
More News:
‘Inspirational’ nurse shortlisted for national care award
A NURSE has been shortlisted in the National Care ... [more]
POLL: Have your say