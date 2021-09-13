Monday, 13 September 2021

Choir practice

WARGRAVE Community Choir is appealing for new members.

The group’s first weekly rehearsal of the new season will be held at Robert Piggott Infant School in Beverley Gardens on Tuesday at 8pm.

For more information, email info@wargrave
communitychoir.co.uk

