Racing day

FUN runs and a 5km race will be held within the grounds of the Piggott School in Wargrave.

Twyford Together and Barnes Fitness have organised the event on Sunday, October 10, starting at 9am.

The first race is a 100m run for pre-school children followed by 1km for children in years 1 to 4 and 2km for those in years 5 and 6.

A 5km run for older children will be held at 11am.

Prices range from £3.16 to £13.16 depending on the category and there will be medals for finishers.

To sign up, visit

bit.ly/3jInXvG