Man assaulted two women

Reading Magistrates' Court

A MAN who assaulted two women in Wargrave has been made the subject of a restraining order.

Matthew Thomas, 47, of Arnside Close, Twyford, has admitted one assault and denied two others but was found guilty by Reading magistrates.

The restraining order bans him from contacting the victims for one year.

Thomas is also required to complete up to 20 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered pay a surcharge of £95.

