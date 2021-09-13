No trains ‘nonsense’

CONCERNS have been raised about the train service for Wargrave during Henley Royal Regatta.

There were replacement buses running between Wargrave and Twyford on the Saturday of this year’s event last month.

Seven-carriage trains were operating to help with the larger volume of visitors but these did not stop at Wargrave. Instead, people had to take a minibus from Wargrave to Twyford.

Edward Marshall, chairman of the Wargrave User Group, said this was

“nonsense”.

“Great Western Railway says it’s not safe to stop the trains at Wargrave as the platform is not long enough,” he said.

“This is because the turbo trains can’t isolate their rear carriage doors from opening, unlike much of the new rolling stock now being introduced.

“Needless to say, it was made worse this year with the bus replacement arriving at Twyford just as the Henley train departed.

“WUG took the opportunity to talk in person to the local GWR manager for the regatta line and is pressing for some out-of-the box thinking.”