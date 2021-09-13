Call to cut speed limit rejected

THE safety of a road in Wargrave is to be improved but a call to reduce the speed limit has been rejected.

Several vehicles have been damaged on Mumbery Hill, where the road has been narrowed by overgrown vegetation and the white markings at the side of the road are no longer visible.

Parish councillors complained to Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority.

Following a site visit by a highways officer, the council has agreed to fill the potholes in the road as soon as possible and to contact owners of the properties with overgrown hedges as it it is their responsiblity to maintain them.

However, it will not reduce the current speed limit of 60mph or widen the road.

It said: “We carried out a review of all A and B class roads six months ago and there is no case for a change to the speed limit on the B477 Mumbery Hill.

“Average speeds on this road are compliant with the speed limit and the road has a very good safety record. It is very unlikely that Thames Valley Police would support a lower limit.

“With regards to getting the road widened, there would have to be a strong business case for that. A widened road would increase speeds.”

Parish councillor Marion Pope, who took part in the site visit, was disappointed.

“I find it quite odd,” she said. “The speed limit from the roundabout to Henley on the A321 is 40mph.

“That is an A road, whereas this is classified as a country road. It does have pinch points and why it can’t be reduced I’m not too sure.

“There have been no major accidents there, so I presume until we get one it will stay like that.”

She said the road was frequently used by children at the Robert Piggott infant and junior schools and was particularly dangerous during the winter months.