Golfers raise £2,500 for charity but miss out on car

ALMOST 100 people took part in a charity day at Hennerton Golf Club in Wargrave.

Twenty-four teams took part in a four-ball Stableford competition in aid of Headway Thames Valley, a brain injury charity based in Henley.

The best two scores on each hole counted towards the overall tally.

The winners with 91 points were Rosh and Karen Vive and Joen and Andrea Schaenzler.

The runners-up were Alan and Chris Dishington, Colin Quick and Charity Griffiths with 88 points.

Third place went to Carlos Garcia, Di Moss, Jo Pavey and Holger Sie Radzinski with 85 points. All won golfing equipment. Keith Griffiths, vice-captain of the club, won the prize for nearest the pin on the ninth hole.

The event, which was sponsored by BMW, raised £2,500.

Mr Griffiths said: “There were four hole-in-one prizes, which created considerable excitement and fierce competition, particularly as the star prize on the 180-yard 11th hole was a stunning BMW car. Sadly, despite several very near misses, the BMW and Marriott golf holidays in Portugal and the UK remained unclaimed.

“Special thanks to the Horns pub at Crazies Hill for providing a prize on the ninth hole and even more for the liquid refreshment, which may have accounted for no one winning the car on the 11th hole. Of the 96 participants, there were several men and women playing off minus handicaps.

“Hennerton was thrilled to raise a considerable sum for Headway while enjoying a very successful day.

“We were delighted to welcome visiting teams and the club looks forward to increasing both member and visitor participation for our 30th anniversary next year.”

Headway provides support and rehabilitation services and continued to operate during the pandemic.