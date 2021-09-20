Woman injured on ‘dangerous’ street

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after her car overturned on Mumbery Hill in Wargrave.

The emergency services were called to the incident at about 5.30pm on Tuesday last week.

Firefighters found the car on its side and pulled the woman from the vehicle. She was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident sparked more debate about the safety of the road, which has a 60mph speed limit.

Wargrave Parish Council has asked Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, to reduce the limit but was told this would not be supported by Thames Valley Police.

The borough council said Mumbery Hill had a good safety record.

However, drivers have told the parish council about near-misses over many years. They say it is hazardous due to overgrown vegetation, which has reduced the width of the road and makes it impossible to see the white markings.

Clare Pagdin, of Dark Lane, said: “Clearly, something is wrong when we all avoid driving down this road and discourage our children from cycling this route.

“We arrived just after this crash happened and it could have been far worse.

“We definitely need action before someone is seriously injured or worse.”

Rachel Northway said: “They will only change the speed limit once a fatality has happened, which is insane. No preventative care at all.

“When the A4 has a 40mph limit but you can do 60mph on Mumbery Hill, it makes no sense.”

Hayley Wilson, of Highfield Park, said: “I’ve seen numerous posts on social media about that stretch of road regarding people having to swerve to prevent an accident, or where wing mirrors have smashed.”

Borough council leader John Halsall, who is also a Wargrave parish councillor, said he was equally frustrated but that the issue was with the police.

He said: “It’s not that the borough council is unwilling. We as a council are extremely frustrated.

“In my view, Mumbery Hill would be deserving of a change in speed limit, as would much of Wargrave.

“The landowners don’t cut back their hedges and therefore the width of the road is at threat,

“The speed is a problem throughout Wargrave. It is a busy little village with lots of traffic.

“The reason the police won’t support it [a lower limit] is because they won’t want to enforce it.

“If you reduce the speed limit of the road beyond the formulaic calculations, they are obliged to do something about it and they either don’t have the resources or don’t have it as a priority.

“Throughout the borough, there is frustration that we don’t get the support of the police.

“There is a discussion going on at central government whereby the police might lose some of their responsibilities.”