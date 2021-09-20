Monday, 20 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

RNLI car boot sale

A CAR boot sale in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution is to be held at the Piggott School in Wargrave on Sunday.

Sellers are asked to arrive at 7am and buyers can take a look around from 8am to 1pm. It costs £10 per car if you are a seller and £2 per car if you are a buyer.

The event is being organised by the institution’s Wargrave branch.

For more information, call John Gothard on 07775 523448.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33