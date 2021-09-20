RNLI car boot sale

A CAR boot sale in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution is to be held at the Piggott School in Wargrave on Sunday.

Sellers are asked to arrive at 7am and buyers can take a look around from 8am to 1pm. It costs £10 per car if you are a seller and £2 per car if you are a buyer.

The event is being organised by the institution’s Wargrave branch.

For more information, call John Gothard on 07775 523448.