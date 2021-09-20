Uncertainty over flu jab clinics

PATIENTS at the Wargrave Surgery could start to receive flu jabs from the middle of October.

However, the surgery is unable to give a definitive date for vaccination clinics.

The problem has been caused by ongoing freight problems across the country with a shortage of drivers.

Surgery manager Stephen Collier said: “We are hoping to start the flu programme from mid to late October, but we will only be given seven days’ notice of the date for receiving our allocation of this season’s vaccines.

“This in turn means it will be short notice to invite patients to attend our first clinic.”

The surgery is asking patients to complete their consent forms prior to attending a clinic. These can be downloaded from its website, or can be collected from the reception desk.

You must bring it with you on the day of the clinic.

Meanwhile, the surgery needs a new receptionist. The role is for a minimum of 10 hours per week but no experience is required as full training will be provided.

If you are interested, send a covering letter and CV to b.topley@nhs.net