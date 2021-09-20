Extension approved

Sorry, dad, my dahlias are better
A DAHLIA grower saw off competition from his ... [more]
Monday, 20 September 2021
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave has received planning permission to extend his historic home.
Tim Hodges, who lives in High Street with his wife Judith, is to build a single-storey rear extension.
As part of the project, a kitchen wall at the Grade II listed cottage will be removed and the courtyard wall rebuilt.
The extra space will be used as a kitchen and dining area with a view into the back garden.
Permission was granted by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, along with listed building consent.
