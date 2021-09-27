Monday, 27 September 2021

Sponsor plea

THE organisers of Wargrave Festival are appealing to local businesses to sponsor the event.

The festival will take place from June 8 to 26 next year with a theme of “Summer of Love”.

If you are interested, email allisonmholloway@
gmail.com

