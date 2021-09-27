Monday, 27 September 2021

Flu clinics

FLU clinics at Wargrave Surgery will start during the first week of October.

Patients will be contacted nearer the time to make an appointment but are encouraged to download consent forms from the surgery’s website and complete this beforehand.

