Actors go three ways

THREE short plays will be performed by Wargave Theatre Workshop next month.

The amateur theatre group will stage two premieres, Reservations and A Chance Encounter in Oxford, written by one of its members, Graham Wheal.

The former explores the romance and reality of marriage, while the latter is about a chance meeting of a mature couple who think they have met before but cannot remember how or when.

These will be followed by Hidden Memories, written by Michael Snelgrove.

This play focuses on the obsession of the protagonist for Sherlock Holmes and his efforts to recreate the final scene with Moriarty for the local Sherlock Holmes Society.

Performances will be at Woodclyffe Hall at 8pm from October 20 to 23.

With the lifting of covid restrictions, the seating plan will be as normal with a full capacity. However, one of the nights will be socially distanced to accommodate audience members who may feel less comfortable.

Tickets will go on sale at the end of the month. For more information, visit

wargravetheatre.co.uk