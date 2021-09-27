Pop-In again

THE Pop-In Club has started meeting again in the Hannen Room, next to St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

It meets every Monday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is open to all adults in the village.

A schedule of outings and guest speakers for forthcoming meetings is being planned for and transport can be provided.

For more information, call Moira Nobles on 07831 787675 or Jo Bridge on 0118 940 2873.