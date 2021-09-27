Monday, 27 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pop-In again

THE Pop-In Club has started meeting again in the Hannen Room, next to St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

It meets every Monday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is open to all adults in the village.

A schedule of outings and guest speakers for forthcoming meetings is being planned for and transport can be provided.

For more information, call Moira Nobles on 07831 787675 or Jo Bridge on 0118 940 2873.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33