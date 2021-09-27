Monday, 27 September 2021

Bowls club pays tribute

WARGRAVE Bowls Club has paid tribute to one of its members following his death.

David Voller was a member of the club committee and responsible for maintaining the building at the village recreation ground.

Chairman Roger Prew said: “David would be the first to agree he was not one of the greatest bowlers but what he may have lacked in ability, he more than made up for with his enthusiasm and dedication to the club.

“He brought our health and safety and fire signage up to date and ensured our property was properly
maintained.

“‘He will be sadly missed’ is often said and this applies to David as much as to the many who have gone before.

“We thank him for his contribution to the life and times of Wargrave Bowls Club.”

