Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star

FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to “keep going” like British tennis sensation Emma Radacanu.

She was speaking at the annual prize-giving ceremony at Wargrave Women and Girls’ Football Club, where she is president.

The ceremony was held on the village recreation ground before the start of the new season, having been delayed from May due to the covid restrictions.

It was attended by the teams, coaches and the players’ families and included a mini tournament and a barbecue.

Mrs May, who is MP for Maidenhead, told them: “Well done to all the volunteers, the parents and everybody who has made sure that things can keep on going.

“I hear that you have been growing and growing and the problem the club has is there is so much interest in it.”

Addressing the younger players, she said it was important to have goals and ambition.

“I think that girls’ sport is so important,” said Mrs May. “I hope you will have seen in New York what young women can do with Emma Raducanu winning the US Open at the age of 18 when she was only doing her A-Levels three months before. You keep going and you never know where you are going to end up in your sporting career, because we could see some of the girls here representing England at football at some stage. Keep on enjoying your football.”

The club, which is now in its 21st year, is the second biggest female-only football club in England and there is a waiting list in many age groups.

It has a maximum of 400 players due to capacity restrictions at the recreation ground and for training at the Piggott School’s 3G pitch.

The club person award went to Andy Caldwell, head of coaching, while the golden boot award was shared by Jess Reed and Abigail Dobson, who scored 15 goals each.

Mr Caldwell said: “Our annual meeting, awards and tournament usually take place around May but due to the restrictions at the time and the need to minimise social interaction, we made the decision to delay our awards ceremony for the 2020/21 season.

“This was the first time that we have held our annual event in September and at the start of a following season. It was also the first time in 20 years chairman Bob Austen was unable to host the event but treasurer Danny Malone took the reins and did a great job. It was a great way for everyone to start the season after the summer as one huge team and there was a great turnout.

“The club has grown dramatically from around 30 players to the current 400 and this figure could be even higher if we had the facilities in Wargrave to meet the demand.

“Our success as a club has been built on the solid foundations of sportsmanship and a nurturing and caring philosophy.

“We must express our gratitude to our fantastic group of coaches and helpers who have seen our club through this past year.”

The awards for players’ player, coaches’ player and most improved player of the year were as follows (in order):

Under-10 Lions — Libby Schutz, Freyja Hyde and Vienna Frankham

Under-10 Tigers — Eliza Vann, Phoebe Hall and Rosa Mullins

Under-11 Tigers — Bethan Coulson, Niamh Gannon and Indie Chandler-Sale

Under-11 Whizzbees — Bella Lion, Greta Cameron and Ellie Merritt

Under-11 Whippets — Bella Knowles, Georgia Goodwin and Keira Burton

Under-12 Tornados — Charlotte Tabrah, Amber Avello and Amelia Jorgensen

Under-12 Hurricanes — Lizzy Sheridan, Sophie White and Poppy Darlow

Under-13 Lions — Jessica Rawlings, Andrea Guijarro-Moya and Nina Worrall

Under-13 Tigers — Imogen Panting, Poppy Titchener and Gabriella Jara-Duncan

Under-13 Bears — Darcy Hodgkins, Emily Lion and Sophie Harbor-Seaman

Under-14 Boas — Jess Reed, Ela Chamberlain and Jess Scott

Under-14 Pythons — Lisa Stewart, Eve Snelham and Lottie Hill

Under-14 Cobras –— Jess Humm, Eve Collin and Robyn Cullen

Under-15 Dolphins — Winnie Coombes, Kirsty Webster and Madeleine James

Under-15 Sharks — Annabelle Jones, Johanna Gutman and Nancy Chapman

Under-16 Leopards — Lara Branston, Nicole Wright and Izzy Sharp

Under-18s — Daisy Mifflin, Chiana Clark and Miranda Brown

Ladies’ 1st XI — Sammy Nazif, Hannah Sheehan and Polly Coombes

Ladies’ 2nd XI — Georgia Lynch-Cooper, Megan Davis and Hannah Brookes.