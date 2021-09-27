Baby minder

WARGRAVE Baby and Toddler Group is seeking a new leader.

Current leader Sophie Batting is unable to continue and she is looking for enthusiastic parents and carers to step in.

The group, which has been running for more than 30 years, meets at the scout hut off East View Road on Tuesday at 9.30am to 11.30am.

If you can help, email

wargravebabyandtoddler@

hotmail.co.uk