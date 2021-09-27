Baby minder

Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
Monday, 27 September 2021
WARGRAVE Baby and Toddler Group is seeking a new leader.
Current leader Sophie Batting is unable to continue and she is looking for enthusiastic parents and carers to step in.
The group, which has been running for more than 30 years, meets at the scout hut off East View Road on Tuesday at 9.30am to 11.30am.
If you can help, email
wargravebabyandtoddler@
hotmail.co.uk
27 September 2021
More News:
Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say