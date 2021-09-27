Monday, 27 September 2021

Health talk

THE next seminar of the patient participation group at Wargrave Surgery will take place at the St Mary’s Centre on October 25.

A talk will be given by consultant urological surgeon Hugh Whitfield. 

Previous meetings have  been held online due to the coronavirus restrictions.

If you want to attend, email healthseminar@
pursuitnha.com

