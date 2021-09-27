Health talk

Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
Monday, 27 September 2021
THE next seminar of the patient participation group at Wargrave Surgery will take place at the St Mary’s Centre on October 25.
A talk will be given by consultant urological surgeon Hugh Whitfield.
Previous meetings have been held online due to the coronavirus restrictions.
If you want to attend, email healthseminar@
pursuitnha.com
27 September 2021
More News:
Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say