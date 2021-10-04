IN September, the Wargrave Local History Society resumed its programme of meetings with “The hidden history of Wargrave Hall”, when Terry Grourk revealed the results of his research into the house in a presentation made via Zoom.

The façade of Wargrave Hall that faces the high street is familiar to many people and The Book of Wargrave tells of some of the “political” events associated with it but, as a resident of the building, Terry was able to give the story “from the inside”.

He had set out to discover not only the history of the house, but also of the people who lived there.

Wargrave Hall is situated opposite Wargrave Hill, next to a house called Barrymore and close to Silvaplana and Holly Cottage, both of which used to be part of the Wargrave Hall estate. It has lawns down to the water’s edge, offering magnificent views of the River Thames.

The house was built in about 1770 for John Matthews, of Binfield. Little is known about him, except that he had three children, Sarah, Mary and Richard.

The girls both married professional men — Sarah in 1771 to Joseph Hill, a wealthy solicitor who bought Wargrave Hill House (now known as Wargrave Manor), and Mary to Rev John Tickell in 1773. This was the year that Rev Tickell became the tutor to Lord Barrymore before the latter went to Eton.

When Barrymore returned to Wargrave in 1787, he lived at the house next door to the Matthews family, renaming it Barrymore House.

Richard Barrymore was a notorious character, a bare-chested pugilist known as “Hellgate” who was keen on betting, but also established a theatre in the village that was patronised by high society.

As a spendthrift, however, he was in serious debt when he died prematurely at the age of 23.

John Matthews died in 1778, leaving Wargrave Hall to his son.

Born in 1743, Richard had married Anne Staverton in 1773 and they went on to have six children.

The eldest, Mary Ann, married Thomas William Cooke, who owned a large estate at Polstead in Suffolk. The next, John Staverton Matthews, was ordained and married Mary Webster in 1815. Richard junior married Catherine Buckley and they had four sons.

Sadly, Richard committed suicide in 1815 by throwing himself into the river near the ferry crossing.

Thomas Matthews, born in 1778, became apprenticed as a clerk to a haberdasher in the City of London and never married.

Thomas George Knapp, of Haberdasher’s Hall, London, died on February 26, 1796 when he was 18.

Next came Sarah Elizabeth, born in 1783, who eventually inherited Wargrave Hall. She did not marry but is recorded as a witness at the wedding of Sarah Ximenes in 1815, the Ximeneses being a wealthy family who lived at Bear Place.

Peter, the youngest child of Richard and Anne, was born in 1785. He often visited his sister at Polstead, where he met Maria Marten, who lived on the estate.

Peter fathered a child by her in 1824 but did not marry her. Maria then had a relationship with William Corden but she died soon afterwards.

The sister had a premonition and the body was found under a barn, a scandal which was dramatised in the play Murder in the Red Barn.

Corden was executed for the murder.

Richard Matthews continued to prosper, acquiring several other properties in Berkshire.

In 1804, he was appointed Sheriff of Berkshire. However, he continued to live at Binfield and rented Wargrave Hall to the Rev Albert Mangles, who was the vicar of Horsell, near Woking, where a vicarage was provided but he preferred to live in Wargrave.

He became involved locally and is recorded as a subscriber to the foundation of the church at Knowl Hill.

Sarah died in 1840 and Wargrave Hall then passed to her sister Mary Anne on the condition that due to the latter’s precarious health, it should be sold when Mary Anne died (in 1849) and the proceeds shared equally between a niece and five nephews.

The purchaser was Ebenezer Fuller-Maitland, whose father was a director of the Bank of England. They were a wealthy family, owning several country estates, including Shinfield Park, while his cousin, Henry Sperling, owned the extensive Park Place estate.

In 1824, Henry and Ebenezer exchanged properties, so that the Fuller-Maitlands came to Park Place. They had 12 children, including Thomas, who was born in 1817. He became a barrister and magistrate and in 1842 married Anna Valpy, daughter of Captain Anthony Blagrave Valpy, who rented Wargrave Manor.

One of the witnesses was the Wargrave benefactor Harriett Cooke Hitchings (later Smith).

In 1849, Thomas and Anna bought Wargrave Hall. They had 10 children, the first three in London and the rest in Wargrave. The eighth child, Richard Anthony, became a well-known musician, nick-named “Dancing Dick”, and married Adelaide Cubitt, of the building firm (with other connections to Wargrave in the Hannen family).

The earliest known photograph of Wargrave Hall dates from about 1870 when it belonged to the Fuller-Maitlands.

The family, however, did not always occupy it but rented it out. Among the tenants were Bradish Ellames, of Marlow, who wanted to be nearer her brother Sydney Platt, who rented Wargrave Manor at the time; Sir Reginald Hanson, founder of Commercial Union Assurance (now Aviva); Frank Walters Bond, who later owned Wargrave Court; and Francis Deakin, a Midlands industrialist, who inherited the estate of his brother.

By this time, the Ordnance Survey map showed that the Wargrave Hall estate had expanded to include the property that had belonged to Anne Ash and the land as far as Ferry Lane while there was also an orchard and stables on the east side of High Street opposite Wargrave Hall. The house had also had extensions built during this period.

In 1906 the Fuller-Maitlands sold Wargrave Hall to Edward Goulding. He was a lawyer and a Conservative MP for Devizes and then Worcester.

He had previously rented The Croft in the Bothy. He bought Wargrave Hall so that it could be used as a place out of London where spirited political debate could take place. Visitors included Winston Churchill.

At the time, the Liberal Government had proposed home rule for Ireland but kept delaying the process. The Unionists and Republicans were preparing for a fight.

At the same time, Germany was mobilising its forces and it would have suited them for the British Army to be needed in Ireland. It therefore started supplying guns to the Irish Republican Army in 1914.

At the end of July 1914, Goulding was able to arrange a meeting at Wargrave Hall between leading members of the Government and the Conservatives. The latter agreed to support the Government in the event of a war and were even prepared to consider a coalition.

Goulding then arranged for Edward Carson, leader of the Ulster Unionists, to a meeting where they agreed that their first call of duty would be to support the British Government in the event of a war with Germany so they would not fight the Republicans.

John Redmond, a leading member of the latter, had given a similar assurance to Andrew Bonar Law (later to be Prime Minister), a few days earlier. The Government was thus reassured that the army forces in Ireland would be able to take part in the conflict in Europe and within a few hours of the Wargrave Hall meetings, Britain declared war on Germany.

The Irish situation was not resolved, however, which led to the Easter Uprising in 1916.

After the war, a meeting at Wargrave Hall was arranged in October 1921, attended by Tim Healy, a prominent Irish republican, Churchill, Lord Chancellor F E Smith, Bonar Law and Goulding.

Although Churchill and Smith were not initially in favour of Home Rule for Ireland, by the end of the meeting they had reluctantly agreed to help Lloyd George, the Prime Minister, to negotiate the creation of the Irish Free State with Healy. The six counties of Ulster would remain as Northern Ireland and the treaty was signed just over six weeks after the meeting.

Bonar Law became prime minister in 1922 and Goulding was offered a post in the cabinet which he declined as he wanted to concentrate on his business interests. He was, however, granted a peerage as Lord Wargrave.

In 1925, Goulding bought Shiplake Court and the following year he sold Wargrave Hall to Mrs Felton-Peel, the widow of William Felton Peel, who was descended from another Prime Minister, Robert Peel.

After Mrs Felton-Peel died in 1930, the property remained empty until sold in 1933 to Major Francis Edward Fryer.

The Ordnance Survey map for 1932 shows the grounds to have extended behind Holly Cottage and Manor Cottages. Maj Fryer had come to Wargrave from Newbury in order to be near to his brother, Charles, who lived in Dark Lane. He brought with him Reginald Annetts, his manservant.

Both men were very keen on Morris dancing and both the ballroom at Wargrave Hall and the lawns were put to use for the Wargrave Morris Men and other visiting troupes.

A 14-seater Bedford coach was kept in a barn on the Ferry Lane side of the site, which the chauffeur, Bill Kent, who lived at Holly Cottage, would use to take the Wargrave team to events. The coach was available for village groups at other times.

Maj Fryer had to move out during the Second World War as Wargrave Hall was used to billet US Air Force officers stationed at Stanlake, Twyford.

Post-war, the Annetts family moved to live in the northern part of Wargrave Hall.

Maj Fryer, however, did not need quite so much space for himself and so kept the ground floor for himself and had the two upper floors converted into separate flats

When Maj Fryer died in 1961, the property passed to his brother and it was decided that it would be sold.

Annetts was asked to remain for a year to help in the preparations, which included dealing with a large quantity of firearms and ammunition found in a safe.

It was sold in 1962 to a Mrs Coveney. Some of the land was sold, including that for Silvaplana, which had a covenant restricting it to be a low building, while Holly Cottage, Deep River Cottage and Ferry Cottage were also sold.

Mrs Coveney arranged for Wargrave Hall itself to be further adapted to create a total of five flats.

The estate is now managed by Wargrave Hall Ltd, which was set up by the residents in June 1964.

Terry said that over the last 250 years there had been a myriad of personalities associated with Wargrave Hall but, as the Annetts family observed, “This was indeed a very happy house.”

Terry plans to make the results of his research available as a booklet containing more details and images, hopefully later this year.

For more information about the society, email info@wargravehistory.org.uk or visit www.wargravehistory.

org.uk

Peter Delaney