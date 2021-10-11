Sleepout help

A LIBRARIAN from Wargrave is taking part in a sponsored sleep-out to raise money for a homeless prevention charity.

Ros Fernley is joining colleagues for the event outside Woodley library, starting tomorrow (Saturday) for World Homeless Day on Sunday.

It has been organised by Reading charity Launchpad, which aims to raise £60,000 to support people affected by pandemic-related homelessness.

Mrs Fernley said: “Launchpad has seen a sharp rise in the number of people in covid-related crisis, many of whom never imagined they would ever need to reach out for the charity’s help. Some are on the brink of homelessness.”

There are collection tins at Wargrave library and you can also donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/

Ros-Fernley