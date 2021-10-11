Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sleepout help

A LIBRARIAN from Wargrave is taking part in a sponsored sleep-out to raise money for a homeless prevention charity.

Ros Fernley is joining colleagues for the event outside Woodley library, starting tomorrow (Saturday) for World Homeless Day on Sunday.

It has been organised by Reading charity Launchpad, which aims to raise £60,000 to support people affected by pandemic-related homelessness.

Mrs Fernley said: “Launchpad has seen a sharp rise in the number of people in covid-related crisis, many of whom never imagined they would ever need to reach out for the charity’s help. Some are on the brink of homelessness.”

There are collection tins at Wargrave library and you can also donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/
Ros-Fernley

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33