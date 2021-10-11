Move on speeding

Monday, 11 October 2021

POLICE may give up the responsibility for changing speeding limits.

John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, said there was evidence that the power would soon be given to highways authorities like his.

Councillor Halsall, who represents Wargrave, was speaking after calls by residents for the 60mph speed limit on Mumbery Hill to be reduced.

He said Thames Valley Police did not want to lower the limit because they wouldn’t enforce it but if the responsibility was switched to the council it could set the limit.

A police spokesman said: “Our roads policing unit delivers targeted enforcement and education, providing a deterrent designed to make the roads safer and reduce the numbers of persons killed or seriously injured.

“We rely on the public to provide information and would encourage anyone with information about speeding or poor driving to report it so that we can gather information about a particular area and take action where appropriate.”

