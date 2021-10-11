Collections suspended

GARDEN waste collections in Wargrave and Charvil have been suspended until next month.

Wokingham Borough Council’s waste contractor Veolia is experiencing driver shortages.

The council has halted the paid-for service for four weeks in order to prioritise the collection of food waste, rubbish and recycling.

Paid subscriptions will be extended by four weeks from May next year to make up for the missed collections.

Bulky waste collections will be paused for two weeks from October 18 to 31.

Councillor Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said the issue was a national one, adding: “We want to apologise to our residents for any inconvenience this is causing.”