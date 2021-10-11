Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Collections suspended

Collections suspended

GARDEN waste collections in Wargrave and Charvil have been suspended until next month.

Wokingham Borough Council’s waste contractor Veolia is experiencing driver shortages.

The council has halted the paid-for service for four weeks in order to  prioritise the collection of food waste, rubbish and recycling.

Paid subscriptions will be extended by four weeks from May next year to make up for the missed collections.

Bulky waste collections will be paused for two weeks from October 18 to 31.

Councillor Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said the issue was a national one, adding: “We want to apologise to our residents for any inconvenience this is causing.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33