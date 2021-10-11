Monday, 11 October 2021

Fair debate

THE annual meeting of the Piggott School Association will be held on Monday at the school in Twyford Road, Wargrave.

There will be welcome drinks at 6.30pm, nominations for committee posts at 7pm and a talk about the Christmas fair from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

The association, which helps to raise funds for the senior school and Charvil Piggott Primary, is inviting new people to join.

For more information, visit piggottschool.org/psa

