Allotment plots opposed

PLANS to convert agricultural land in Wargrave into allotment plots have been opposed by the leader of Wokingham Borough Council.

David Lister, of Beech Tree Farm in Henley Road, wants to convert the land into 10 plots.

But Councillor John Halsall, who represents Wargrave on the borough council, says this would be inappropriate in the green belt and that as each plot would have river access, it would effectively create a marina.

He said: “As a minimum, it would create a huge amount of traffic in a dangerous part of the road with a new access.”

He has asked for the application to be debated by the council’s planning committee if officers are minded to approve.

The council previously refused an application by Mr Lister to introduce an agricultural barn for the storage of equipment, machinery and vehicles for agricultural use.

Officers said it would be inappropriate development in the green belt and that there were no special circumstances to outweigh the harm it would cause.