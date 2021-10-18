Former teacher now in care home goes back to school

TWO care home residents visited a school in Wargrave to mark World Teachers’ Day.

Kath Frowen and Margaret Evans, who live at the Mount in School Hill, went to Robert Piggott Junior School in the same street in their wheelchairs, accompanied by activity co-ordinators Liza Cox and Julie Cotton.

They met pupils and staff and presented the year 5 and 6 teachers with a handmade card and some biscuits before being given a tour of the school by some children.

Mrs Evans, who used to be a French teacher at Gillotts School in Henley, recalled her time in the classroom and said it differed from today.

Mrs Cox said: “One of the main reasons for us wanting to go was because Margaret used to be a teacher. Kathy is one of our newer residents and we wanted to give her a chance to get out. It is really important for us to be connected with the community.

“They enjoyed talking about how it was different in their day with chalkboards and ink pots.

“The children were genuinely interested and asked lots of questions. One of the teachers said how the children benefit from listening to the older generation. It was a memorable day and nice for Margaret and Kath. We are going to be doing other things with the school — we are doing an art exhibition for Remembrance Day and other things leading up to Christmas.”

Headteacher Vanessa O’Byrne said: “It was delightful having them at the school. We have previously linked up with the Mount but during the pandemic we weren’t able to so this was really nice.”