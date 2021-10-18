AN autumn art camp for children is to be held at Robert Piggott Infant School in Wargrave.

The sessions will be run by local art teacher Jo Hall.

Sessions for children aged eight and over will be on October 25 and 28, while those for five-year-olds and above will be on October 26, 27 and 29 (all from 9.30am to 3.30pm).

For more information, call 07703 534716 or email

jomaundrell@hotmail.com