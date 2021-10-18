Appeal launch

Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
THIS year’s Poppy Appeal, organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion, will run from October 24 to November 11.
Last year’s appeal raised £6,500 via an online donation page as door-to-door collections could not be made due to the coronavirus restrictions. The total raised in 2019 was £12,000.
18 October 2021
