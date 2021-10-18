Monday, 18 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Appeal launch

THIS year’s Poppy Appeal, organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion, will run from October 24 to November 11.

Last year’s appeal raised £6,500 via an online donation page as door-to-door collections could not be made due to the coronavirus restrictions. The total raised in 2019 was £12,000.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33