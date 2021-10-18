Post box sealed up

A POST box in Wargrave is no longer in service.

The priority box is outside the former Victoria News in Victoria Road, which closed in August 2019 when Chris and Fiona Keast decided to sell up after 18 years.

Mrs Keast said: “As the owners of the property, Chris and I can confirm that the box has been permanently sealed, having been emptied first. It will be removed soon.

“We have left it active as long as we can. We could have sealed it off two years ago when we had to close the business but chose to leave it in use.

“This is no longer possible as the property is being sold and the box needs to be removed.”

There are three other boxes in the village. Two are at either end of Victoria Road and the third is in Purfield Drive.

The village is also served by a mobile Post Office van, which stops in Victoria Road on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 10am.