Monday, 18 October 2021

River ramble

THE next outing for Wargrave Rambling Club will be along the Thames Path on Sunday, October 31.

Participants are asked to meet at the car park in High Street, Hurley, for a five-mile walk to Marlow before returning for Sunday lunch at the Rising Sun pub.

For more information, call Robert Austen on 0118 940 3038 or email
austenrobert@hotmail.com

