River ramble

Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
THE next outing for Wargrave Rambling Club will be along the Thames Path on Sunday, October 31.
Participants are asked to meet at the car park in High Street, Hurley, for a five-mile walk to Marlow before returning for Sunday lunch at the Rising Sun pub.
For more information, call Robert Austen on 0118 940 3038 or email
austenrobert@hotmail.com
18 October 2021
More News:
Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say