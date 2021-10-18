Remembering

THE annual bereavement service at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will take place on Sunday, October 31 from 4pm.

This is for people to reflect on the death of a loved one.

Names will be read out and people can light candles in their memory.

Everyone who has had a funeral at the church in the past year will be named automatically.

To add a name to the list, call Lucy Bowley in the parish office on 0118 940 2300 or email lucy@

wargravechurch.org.uk