Monday, 18 October 2021

Remembering

THE annual bereavement service at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will take place on Sunday, October 31 from 4pm.

This is for people to reflect on the death of a loved one.

Names will be read out and people can light candles in their memory.

Everyone who has had a funeral at the church in the past year will be named automatically.

To add a name to the list, call Lucy Bowley in the parish office on 0118 940 2300 or email lucy@
wargravechurch.org.uk

