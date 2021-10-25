Monday, 25 October 2021

Craft days

TWO craft groups have started meeting again at Wargrave library.

Laughs & Crafts is on the first Wednesday of the month and KnitWits is on the third Wednesday, both at 2pm.

Meetings are in the Sansom Room above the library and there is a contribution of £2, which includes a hot drink and a biscuit.

For more information, call Cynthia Coombes on 0118 940 2937 or email cynthia
coombes@aol.com

