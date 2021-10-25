Monday, 25 October 2021

Green award

ST Mary’s Church in Wargrave has been honoured for its green credentials.

It received the Eco Church silver award, which is given by Christian environmental charity A Rocha UK.

St Mary’s will receive a certificate and plaque made from recycled pews.

