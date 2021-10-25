Green award

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
ST Mary’s Church in Wargrave has been honoured for its green credentials.
It received the Eco Church silver award, which is given by Christian environmental charity A Rocha UK.
St Mary’s will receive a certificate and plaque made from recycled pews.
25 October 2021
More News:
Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say