Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
THE annual big quiz night at the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave will take place on Saturday, November 20 from 7pm.
Teams of up to six can take part and the quiz will be hosted by Mike and Angie Buckland and Ian and Li-Yen French.
Entry is free but donations will be invited.
The event is in aid of Tearfund, an international Christian relief charity.
