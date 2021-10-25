Monday, 25 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quiz night

THE annual big quiz night at the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave will take place on Saturday, November 20 from 7pm.

Teams of up to six can take part and the quiz will be hosted by Mike and Angie Buckland and Ian and Li-Yen French.

Entry is free but donations will be invited.

The event is in aid of Tearfund, an international Christian relief charity.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33