Monday, 25 October 2021

Windows wanted

AN appeal has been made for residents and businesses to take part in the Wargrave advent windows campaign.

Each year, windows are decorated in a festive manner and families can visit one location per day or go to all of them on Christmas Eve.

Last year’s participants included the Wargrave Dental Clinic, Wargrave Pre-School, Robert Piggott Junior School and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.

Organiser Patricia Vella said: “Although summer is only just over, it’s time to start thinking about advent windows. We had a fabulous display in Wargrave last year with more than 40 families and businesses involved.

“Eoin Sharkey also produced a walking map of all the windows that were available on the village Facebook pages.

“An advent window does not need to be a window — it can be a display in your garden instead. The only request is that it is related to Christmas in some way and, if possible, lit up.”

For more information,  email patricia_vella@hotmail.com

