Monday, 01 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Substitute studio plan

A MAN wants to replace an old garden studio at his home in Wargrave.

Richard Vertigan has applied for planning permission to construct a new timber building at Woodclyffe Cottage, a Grade II listed property in Henley Road.

The property is in the vilage conservation area and the green belt.

The single-storey studio would be 2.5m tall, slightly higher than the existing one.

Mr Vertigan says: “The building is designed to be modest and contemporary, which is not obtrusive to the existing house and surrounding residential buildings.

“We believe the proposed installation will not have any detrimental impact on the environment as it is located away from the property towards the end of their rear garden.”

Wargrave Parish Council has not objected and a decision will be made by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33