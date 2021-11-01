Substitute studio plan

A MAN wants to replace an old garden studio at his home in Wargrave.

Richard Vertigan has applied for planning permission to construct a new timber building at Woodclyffe Cottage, a Grade II listed property in Henley Road.

The property is in the vilage conservation area and the green belt.

The single-storey studio would be 2.5m tall, slightly higher than the existing one.

Mr Vertigan says: “The building is designed to be modest and contemporary, which is not obtrusive to the existing house and surrounding residential buildings.

“We believe the proposed installation will not have any detrimental impact on the environment as it is located away from the property towards the end of their rear garden.”

Wargrave Parish Council has not objected and a decision will be made by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.