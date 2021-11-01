Monday, 01 November 2021

New chairman

A NEW chairman of Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club has been appointed.

Michael Simpson has replaced Dave Smith, who held the role for 10 years before stepping down in July.

Mr Simpson said: “During the past 10 years, the outgoing committee has helped to transform the facilities of the club. We now offer our members eight high-quality floodlit courts, an upgraded clubhouse, 14 teams in the Berkshire League, regular club nights and a growing junior section.”

