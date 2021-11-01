No house collections for appeal

THE Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion will not be holding door-to-door collections for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Instead, it will have an online donation page, as it did last year, when £6,500 was raised.

Pat Beilby-Smith, the Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “The decision has been made this year, with much sadness, that we will not be holding house-to-house poppy collections.

“We are all aware of the great part our volunteer collectors have played over the last 100 years but these are still unprecedented times and none of us is sure where covid restrictions will be in the months ahead.”

The appeal will run from Saturday, October 30 to Friday, November 12.

The usual remembrance parade will not be held either.

There will be a remembrance service at St Mary’s Church at 10am on Sunday, November 14 led by Rev John Cook.

Another service will follow at the war memorial on Mill Green at 10.45am.

There will be a two-minute silence, the laying of wreaths and the reading of the names on the memorial.

Social distancing is encouraged and there will be limited participation by village groups, such as the scouts and guides.

Sixty-nine poppy crosses will be planted to honour those villagers who have given their lives.

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/

rbl-wargrave

Cheques made payable to “Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal” can also be sent to branch chairman David Smith at 81 Ridgeway,

Wargrave.