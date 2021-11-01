Wood store

House fire tackled in Watlington
FIRE crews were called to the High Street in ... [more]
Monday, 01 November 2021
AN area at Wargrave allotments is to be given over to the delivery and storage of wood chippings.
The allotments society asked the parish council for help with the frequent deliveries, which are affecting the grass and also mean the gates have to be opened.
A corner plot of the overflow car park at the Victoria Road site could be used instead.
The council agreed to budget £350 for the work.
01 November 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say